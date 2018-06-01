On June 1-2, The CatholicTV Network will provide coverage from the Archdiocese of Atlanta's 2018 Eucharistic Congress.

Archbishop WIlton Gregory, Bishop Bernard Shlesinger, and Bishop-Elect Konzen invite you to join them for this year’s congress from the Georgia International Convention Center. Be energized by music, inspired by dynamic speakers and fellowship with other Catholics. For more information, please visit congress.archatl.com.

Friday, June 1

6:30 pm Opening Mass celebrated by Bishop Shlesinger

Saturday, June 2

8:30 am Eucharistic Procession

9:30 am Exposition, Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament

Click on schedule for latest live program updates. Click watch or listen to see or hear live tv stream.

On-demand video of all the major moments will be found at CatholicTV.com's America's Catholic Television Network page

Including talks from Steve Ray, Peter Kreeft and more.