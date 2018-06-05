The CatholicTV Network is proud to partner with the Archdiocese of Atlanta to bring our viewers interesting speeches from the event. Tune in this week at 10:30 p.m. ET for speeches from:
- Monday, June 4 | Peter Kreeft, professor of philosophy at Boston College
- Tuesday, June 5 | Deacon Steve Swope from the Archdiocese of Atlanta
- Wednesday, June 6 | Stephen K. “Steve” Ray, convert, author, television host
Watch any of these speeches on demand, here at the website for America's Catholic Television Network.