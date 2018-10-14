Due to upgrades, the latest versions of some web browsers e.g. Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, may experience playback errors at CatholicTV.com. Our web engineers are aware of the problem and are working on rectifying it. In order to watch CatholicTV.com's on-demand videos, you may need to revert back to an older version of your web browser e.g. Internet Explorer. Sorry for the inconvenience.
Pope Francis canonized seven new saints for the church today. Watch the Mass here.
- Saint Pope Paul VI
- Saint Oscar Romero
- Saint Francesco Spinelli
- Saint Vincenzo Romano
- Saint Maria Katharina Kasper
- Saint Nazaria Ignacia
- Saint Nunzio Sulprizio