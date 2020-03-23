Christ, Our Light in the Darkness: A Virtual Lenten Journey with Cardinal Seán
Join Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley for this five-part retreat. Enter more deeply into Lent and grow in your relationship with Christ.
Virtual Lenten Retreat Schedule | 7 pm each night
(rebroadcast next day at 8:30 am)
- Monday, March 23 | Prayer
- Tuesday, March 24 | Mercy and Forgiveness
- Wednesday, March 25 | Faith: The Key to Meaning and Call to Friendship
- Thursday, March 26 | Who is My Neighbor? The Good Samaritan
- Friday, March 27 | The Seven Last Words
Additional Holy Thursday Retreat:
- Thursday, April 9, 7:00 pm | The Eucharist
all times Eastern | subject to change