Christ, Our Light in the Darkness: A Virtual Lenten Journey with Cardinal Seán

Join Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley for this five-part retreat. Enter more deeply into Lent and grow in your relationship with Christ. 

Virtual Lenten Retreat Schedule | 7 pm each night
(rebroadcast next day at 8:30 am)

  • Monday, March 23 | Prayer
  • Tuesday, March 24 | Mercy and Forgiveness 
  • Wednesday, March 25 | Faith: The Key to Meaning and Call to Friendship 
  • Thursday, March 26 | Who is My Neighbor? The Good Samaritan 
  • Friday, March 27 | The Seven Last Words 

Additional Holy Thursday Retreat: 

  • Thursday, April 9, 7:00 pm | The Eucharist 

Watch live | on demand

all times Eastern | subject to change