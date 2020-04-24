Saturday, April 25

7 & 11:30 pm | Sunday Mass with Msgr. Raymond East from Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

Sunday, April 26

Pope Francis | Daily Mass from the Vatican | rebroadcast 12:30 pm

CatholicTV Mass with Cardinal Seán O'Malley from Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross | rebroadcast 7 & 11:30 pm | worship aid PDF

8 am | La Santa Misa with Padre Carlos Suarez from Chapel of the Holy Cross | rebroadcast 5:30 pm & 10 pm

10 am | University of Notre Dame Mass from Basilica of the Sacred Heart | worship aid PDF

4 pm | Mass from San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio

all times Eastern - subject to change

