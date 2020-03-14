Sunday, March 15

Pope Francis | Daily Mass from the Vatican (rebroadcast 12:30 pm)

CatholicTV Mass with Father Gerald Souza (rebroadcast 7 pm)

8 am - La Santa Misa (rebroadcast 5:30 pm & 10 pm)

10 am - University of Notre Dame Mass

4 pm - Mass from San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio

Mass is the foundation of The CatholicTV Network. Continuation of the broadcast of the Mass is only possible through the generous support of our viewers.

Webathon Novena 2020 is underway. You can make a secure online donation now or click on the support tab to help the cause in other ways.

We appreciate your generosity!