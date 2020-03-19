With the rise of Coronavirus/Covid 19 around the world and subsequent restrictions on large gatherings and travel, The CatholicTV Network will pre-empt some regular programming this week.
- Pope Francis is now celebrating televised Mass at his residence at the Vatican daily and it can be seen on CatholicTV at 12:30 pm or on-demand. The Holy Father said “In these days, I will offer Mass for those who are sick from the coronavirus epidemic, for the doctors, nurses, volunteers who are helping them, for their families, for the elderly in nursing homes, for prisoners”.
- Tune in to a special program: CatholicTV Presents: Understanding the Coronavirus
This show features a conversation between Bishop Robert Reed, president of the network and MC Sullivan, chief healthcare ethicist for the Archdiocese of Boston. See it Thursday, March 19 at 3:30 pm or watch anytime on-demand at CatholicTV Presents show page.
- Thursday at 4 pm, the pope has called on Catholics to pray the Luminous Mysteries of The Rosary. You can pray this prayer now with Bishop Reed when he was in Ireland.
- Friday at 10:30 am, This is the Day features a prayer for healing Coronavirus from Archbishop of San Antonio Gustavo García-Siller.
all times Eastern | subject to change