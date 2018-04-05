Divine Mercy on The CatholicTV Network
Sunday, April 8 is Divine Mercy Sunday and The CatholicTV Network will broadcast Masses from the Vatican, Washington, Notre Dame, San Antonio; and our chapel. Tune in live at these times to watch or view CatholicTV Masses on demand at www.CatholicTV.org/Masses. Pope Francis will also celebrate a Mass Tuesday in Saint Peter’s Basilica with Missionaries of Divine Mercy.
Saturday | 4/7
- National Shrine Mass | 7 & 11:30 pm watch now
Sunday | 4/8
- Vatican Mass | 4:30 am, 11 am, 8 pm
- La Santa Misa | 8 am, 5:30 pm, 10 pm
- Notre Dame Sunday Mass | 10 am
- San Antonio Mass | 4 pm
- CatholicTV Mass | 8 am on cw56 - 7 & 11:30 pm on CatholicTV
Tuesday | 4/10
- Vatican Mass | 6 am, noon, 9 pm
Pray the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, daily at the hour of our Lord's death, 3 pm on CatholicTV or anytime on demand here.
All times Eastern | subject to change