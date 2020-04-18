April 19, 2020 | on-demand Masses | broadcast schedule
Stay safe and stay connected to your faith with CatholicTV! The second Sunday of Easter is Divine Mercy Sunday and The CatholicTV Network has prayerful programming all day to help you worship from home or mobile.
- 5 am | Mass with Pope Francis from Rome's Church of Santo Spirito in Sassia (rebroadcast 8 pm)
- 8 am | La Santa Misa with Padre Suarez (rebroadcast 5:30 pm & 10 pm)
- 10 am | University of Notre Dame Mass from Basilica of the Sacred Heart | click here for Worship Aid
- 11:30 am | CatholicTV Mass with Cardinal Seán O'Malley from Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross (rebroadcasts 7 & 11:30 pm) | click here for Worship Aid
- noon - 3:30 pm | Divine Mercy Devotion with Bishop Robert Reed from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross | Watch NOW
- 4 pm | Mass from San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio
all times Eastern - subject to change
