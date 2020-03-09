With the rise of Coronavirus/Covid 19 around the world and subsequent restrictions on large gatherings and travel, The CatholicTV Network will pre-empt some regular programming this week.
Pope Francis is now celebrating televised Mass at his residence at the Vatican daily and it can be seen on CatholicTV at 12:30 pm. The Holy Father said “In these days, I will offer Mass for those who are sick from the coronavirus epidemic, for the doctors, nurses, volunteers who are helping them, for their families, for the elderly in nursing homes, for prisoners”. You can watch all Papal Programming on-demand via CatholicTV.com/Pope-Francis.
Tune in to a special program: CatholicTV Presents: Understanding the Coronavirus
This show will feature a conversation between Bishop Robert Reed, president of the network and MC Sullivan, chief healthcare ethicist for the Archdiocese of Boston.
Tuesday, March 10 at 9 pm with encore presentations Wednesday at 1 pm, Thursday at 11 am and Friday at 6 am. Watch on-demand at CatholicTV Presents show page.
Sullivan was also a guest on This is the Day, Tuesday, live at 10:30 am. Watch the rebroadcast at 8 pm or on-demand at its show page here.