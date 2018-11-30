1. The Eucharist | 25 Gifts of the Church
The Holy Eucharist is the Church’s most treasured gift. We believe that the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus truly become present in the Eucharist, and therefore it is the source and summit of our Christian life. Let us remember that Jesus is with us at every Mass in the Holy Eucharist. When we receive Him there, we deepen our intimacy with the Lord and receive the grace to keep fighting the good fight. If you've ever struggled to recognize Jesus' presence in the Eucharist, you're not alone. Here's a reflection to help you meditate on this mystery.
