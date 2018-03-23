10 Quotes from the Saints to Prepare You for Holy Week

On Palm Sunday we will enter into Jerusalem with Jesus, and the Church will enter into Holy Week. In order to prepare for this sacred time leading up to our Lord’s Passion and Resurrection, we invite you to meditate on some quotes from the saints.

“The tragedy of the passion brings to fulfilment our own life and the whole of human history. We can't let Holy Week be just a kind of commemoration. It means contemplating the mystery of Jesus Christ as something which continues to work in our souls.” –St. Josemaria Escriva

“O souls! Seek a refuge, like pure doves, in the shadow of the crucifix. There, mourn the Passion of your divine Spouse, and drawing from your hearts flames of love and rivers of tears, make of them a precious balm with which to anoint the wounds of your Saviour.” -St. Paul of the Cross

“We give glory to you, Lord, who raised up your cross to span the jaws of death like a bridge by which souls might pass from the region of the dead to the land of the living. ..You are incontestably alive. Your murderers sowed your living body in the earth as farmers sow grain, but it sprang up and yielded an abundant harvest of men raised from the dead.” –St. Ephrem the Syrian

"The death of the Lord our God should not be a cause of shame for us; rather, it should be our greatest hope, our greatest glory. In taking upon himself the death that he found in us, he has most faithfully promised to give us life in him, such as we cannot have of ourselves." - St. Augustine

“Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.”-Pope St. John Paul II

“True reverence for the Lord’s passion means fixing the eyes of our heart on Jesus crucified and recognizing in him our own humanity.” –Pope St. Leo the Great

“Why did you suffer for me, dear Jesus? For love! The nails…the crown…the cross…all for the love of me!” –St. Gemma Galgani

“In the passion of our blessed Savior, six things chiefly are to be meditated upon. First, the bitterness of his sorrow, that we may compassionate with him. Secondly, the greatness of our sins, which were the cause of his torments, that we may abhor them. Thirdly, the greatness of the benefit, that we may be grateful for it. Fourthly, the excellency of the divine charity and bounty therein manifested, that we may love him more fervently. Fifthly, the convenience of the mystery, that we may be drawn to admiration of it. Lastly, the multiplicity of virtues of our blessed Savior which did shine in this stupendous mystery, that we may partly imitate and partly admire them.” –St. Peter of Alcantara

“But far be it from me to glory except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by which the world has been crucified to me, and I to the world.” –St. Paul

“Mount Calvary is the academy of love.” -St. Francis de Sales