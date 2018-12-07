10. The Catechism | 25 Gifts of the Church

Before the Catechism of the Catholic Church existed in its current form, the U.S. used the Baltimore Catechism, which explained Catholic doctrine using a simple question-and-answer format. But after the Second Vatican Council, the bishops of the world realized that a new, universal catechism was needed. First published in 1992 and then revised in 1997, the new Catechism of the Catholic Church is arranged into four parts and contains a summary of all Catholic beliefs. The four parts are: the Profession of Faith, the Celebration of the Christian Mystery, Life in Christ, and Christian Prayer.

The Catechism truly is a gift to all the faithful because it provides a comprehensive and approachable summary of everything we believe.