11. Sacred Art | 25 Gifts of the Church

Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky wrote that "beauty will save the world." This has become a highly quoted phrase, and for good reason. Aesthetic beauty, like the kind we find in sacred art, can reveal the glory of God to our human hearts. Sacred art in all its forms--whether it be Byzantine icons, Roman mosaics, or Renaissance sculptures--can be a tool for meditation, evangelization, and education. We encourage you to contemplate a piece of sacred art today. Some of our favorites are Michelangelo's Pieta, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's The Madonna of the Lilies, and Diego Velazquez's Christ Crucified.

