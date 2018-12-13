14. Redemptive Suffering | 25 Gifts of the Church

Today's Gift of the Church might not sound like a gift. In fact, most of the world views suffering as something to be avoided at all costs. And while we know that God never desires or wills us to suffer, we also know that he gives meaning to our crosses. If you find yourself in the midst of unbearable pain, deep heartache, or crippling loneliness, know this: Jesus knows your pain, he has redeemed it, and he is going to make something beautiful out of it. Though it is easier said than done, we invite you to offer your suffering as a prayer. God, in his incomprehensible goodness, hears you and will answer you. If you or someone you love is in need of prayers, join us in praying a Rosary for the Sick and Suffering. We also encourage you to read this reflection on Mary's suffering, which includes the Chaplet of the Seven Sorrows of Mary. Our Blessed Mother suffered immensely, and she can be a source of great comfort amidst our own trials. Finally, check out this inspiring episode of Catholics Come Home, which deals with the topic of loneliness and suffering.

You are in our prayers!