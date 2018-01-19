14 Signs from the 2018 March for Life That Will Make You Think

1. "Love them both"A sign reading "Love them both"

2. "#LIFESQUAD"
A sign reading "#lifesquad"

3. "A person's a person, no matter how small." - Dr. Seuss
A sign reading "A person's a person, no matter how small. - Dr. Seuss"

4. "Help her be brave"
A sign reading "Help her be brave"

5. "I regret my abortion"
A sign reading "I regret my abortion"

6." I will use my voice for those who cannot speak"
A sign reading "I will use my voice for those who cannot speak"

7. "She is strong enough to love"
A sign reading "She is strong enough to love"

8. "A nation that kills its children in the womb has lost its soul" - Mother Teresa
A sign reading "'A nation that kills its children in the womb has lost its soul' - Mother Teresa"

9. "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you." - Jeremiah 1:5
A sign reading "'Before I formed you in the womb I knew you' - God"

10. "Save unborn human lives - Help pregnant women deliver their babies"
A sign reading "Save unborn human lives. Help pregnant women deliver their babies."

11. "Fewer women would have abortions if wombs had windows." - Dr. Bernard Nathanson
A sign reading "'Fewer women would have abortions if wombs had windows.' - Dr. Bernard Nathanson

12. "Make womb 4 love"
A sign reading "Make womb 4 love"

13. "I came that they might have life." (Diocese of Fargo)
A sign reading "Diocese of Fargo - I came that they might have life"

14. And, finally, one creative interpretation of the theme of life
A marcher holding up a Life cereal box

01/19/2018

14 Signs from the 2018 March for Life That Will Make You Think

share this online