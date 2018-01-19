14 Signs from the 2018 March for Life That Will Make You Think
1. "Love them both"
2. "#LIFESQUAD"
3. "A person's a person, no matter how small." - Dr. Seuss
4. "Help her be brave"
5. "I regret my abortion"
6." I will use my voice for those who cannot speak"
7. "She is strong enough to love"
8. "A nation that kills its children in the womb has lost its soul" - Mother Teresa
9. "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you." - Jeremiah 1:5
10. "Save unborn human lives - Help pregnant women deliver their babies"
11. "Fewer women would have abortions if wombs had windows." - Dr. Bernard Nathanson
12. "Make womb 4 love"
13. "I came that they might have life." (Diocese of Fargo)
14. And, finally, one creative interpretation of the theme of life
