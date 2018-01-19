14 Signs from the 2018 March for Life That Will Make You Think

1. "Love them both"

2. "#LIFESQUAD"



3. "A person's a person, no matter how small." - Dr. Seuss



4. "Help her be brave"



5. "I regret my abortion"



6." I will use my voice for those who cannot speak"



7. "She is strong enough to love"



8. "A nation that kills its children in the womb has lost its soul" - Mother Teresa



9. "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you." - Jeremiah 1:5



10. "Save unborn human lives - Help pregnant women deliver their babies"



11. "Fewer women would have abortions if wombs had windows." - Dr. Bernard Nathanson



12. "Make womb 4 love"



13. "I came that they might have life." (Diocese of Fargo)



14. And, finally, one creative interpretation of the theme of life

