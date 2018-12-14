15. Priests & Deacons | 25 Gifts of the Church

“The priesthood is the love of the heart of Jesus. When you see a priest, think of our Lord Jesus Christ.” – St. John Vianney

In His great goodness, Jesus left the Church with the holy priesthood. Although priests are sinners like the rest of us, they have chosen to lay down their lives to serve the Church as their spouse. Priests act in persona Christi and bring the Sacraments to the faithful, continuing the ministry that Jesus began. The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains that "In the ecclesial service of the ordained minister, it is Christ himself who is present to his Church as Head of his Body, Shepherd of his flock, high priest of the redemptive sacrifice, Teacher of Truth. This is what the Church means by saying that the priest, by virtue of the sacrament of Holy Orders, acts in persona Christi Capitis." (CCC 1548)

Deacons are another beautiful gift to the Church. Of deacons the Catechism says; "Among other tasks, it is the task of deacons to assist the bishop and priests in the celebration of the divine mysteries, above all the Eucharist, in the distribution of Holy Communion, in assisting at and blessing marriages, in the proclamation of the Gospel and preaching, in presiding over funerals, and in dedicating themselves to the various ministries of charity." (CCC 1570) We owe much to the many deacons who labor silently and without much recognition. Their humility and service is invaluable to our Church.

