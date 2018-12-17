18. Exhortations & Encyclicals | 25 Gifts of the Church

Encyclicals and apostolic letters are documents written by the pope as a means to inform and teach the faithful. They help us better understand how to bring together Sacred Scripture and Tradition on topics that effect today’s world. Apostolic exhortations give us direction to live a more virtuous life. They call on us to be more hopeful and helpful in the life of the Church. Apostolic exhortations have directed followers to strive for holiness, proclaim the Gospel in today’s world, and encourage love in the family.

Pope Francis’ exhortation and “love letter to families,” Amoris Laetitia, reflects on the beauty of marriage and the family. Find out more about this beautiful gift to families.

Laudato Si: On Care for Our Common Home, is Pope Francis’ call for humanity to appreciate God’s creation of this earth and use it for the benefit of all. Discover more on CatholicTV’s overview of Laudato Si.