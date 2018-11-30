2. The Mass | 25 Gifts of the Church
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is our greatest prayer. During Mass, the sacrifice Jesus offered to the Father on the cross becomes present and effective for us. We don’t just watch these sacred mysteries unfold during Mass; we actually take part in them. Though language and ritual might differ, no matter where you go in the world, the Mass is the same. If Mass has ever felt like a chore, check out this blog post about why we go to Mass, and this blog post about what happens at Mass. If you can’t make it to daily Mass, you can watch the CatholicTV Mass at 9:30am or 7pm ET every week day.
