22. Social Teaching | 25 Gifts of the Church

We can all remember hearing the phrase “Do the right thing” growing up. It was often the mantra of many households. To do the right thing and to do good in this world is innately in us. God made us to BE good and with His help we are called to DO good. Catholic social teaching inspires us to use our goodness to promote the dignity of each person, knowing they, too, are a child of God. We are called to work together as one human family, no matter our differences, and strive for holy lives, doing what is right and good in the eyes of God.

Learn about Catholic social teaching on the human person, love, and human sexuality through St. Pope John Paul's Theology of the Body.