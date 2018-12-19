23. Angels | 25 Gifts of the Church

God, in His great goodness, has blessed us with the gift of angels. Yes, they are real. Belief in the angels is an act of faith in God knowing He will always provide His providential care. What solace and comfort we are given to know that angels protect us from dangers and help guide us throughout our lives. These pure spirits are messengers and servants of the Lord carrying out His mission. May we call upon the angels to help us to our heavenly-home.

Did you know we each have a guardian angel?

Pray along with the Saint Michael's prayer video