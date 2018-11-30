25 Gifts of the Church

In the past several months, we’ve come face-to-face with evil and corruption in our Church. In the resulting anger, confusion, and pain, many have been tempted to walk away from the Catholic faith. Though we are all hurt and angered by the grievous sins of some of the clergy, we must realize that our faith is in Jesus, not in the sinful members of the Church. Jesus Christ founded this Holy Church to sustain us and guide us on our earthly pilgrimage, and he promised that the gates of hell will never prevail against Her. We remain Catholic not because the members of the Church can save us, but because Jesus can. So during this month of December, during this season when gifts are being bought, wrapped, and received, we’d like to highlight some of the gifts the Catholic Church offers us. Each day until Christmas, we will showcase a gift of the Church that can help lead us closer to God. You can find the gifts each day right here on the blog, or on the Together We Rebuild homepage.