25. Jesus Christ | 25 Gifts of the Church

"Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Christ and Lord." (Luke 2: 10-11)

Merry Christmas! Today we celebrate the greatest gift of all; Jesus Christ.

Emmanuel.

God with us.

We pray that today you would gaze upon the manger with childlike wonder, beholding Him who came to set you free. As we celebrate the birth of our Savior, let's let our hope burn bright and our longing for heaven be rekindled. Love Himself has come down from heaven to dwell among us--joy indeed!