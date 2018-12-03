4. Apostolic Succession | 25 Gifts of the Church

The office of Bishop is a sacred one. The Holy Spirit works through our human bishops to guide the faithful on the journey to heaven. In the Acts of the Apostles, St. Paul warned of false shepherds that would pervert the truth and lead the flock astray. We have seen this come true in the crimes of abuse and cover-up that some of our bishops have committed. Yet we still reverence the office of bishop, and we pray for our good bishops who humbly lay down their lives for their sheep.

