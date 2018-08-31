4 Prayers for When You Feel Lost

Sometimes, the darkness of sin in our world leads to such widespread despair that it can be difficult to know what to do. Grief can paralyze us. However, it is important that we never let that paralysis win. We must turn away from the sin in our own lives and work to root out any evil that poisons the Body of Christ. As we experience this pain, we can take comfort in the fact that we are never alone: we always have a loving Father to turn to, a Father who is Goodness itself.

If you are feeling lost, pray these four prayers directly to our Lord or through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary:

1. The Memorare

Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that any one who fled to thy protection, implored thy help or sought thy intercession, was left unaided. Inspired with this confidence, I fly unto thee, O Virgin of virgins my Mother; to thee do I come, before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful; O Mother of thy Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy clemency hear and answer me. Amen.

2. The Chaplet of Divine Mercy

(Pray with us daily on CatholicTV at 3pm ET.)

3. Prayer to St. Thérèse for the Healing of Broken Hearts

“Like St. Therese, help us transcend the heartbreaking disappointments of life and embrace the holy opportunities that are Your grace everywhere. Touch our brokenness, Lord Jesus…” (see the Society of the Little Flower blog for the full prayer)

4. The Chaplet of the Seven Sorrows

In this Rosary-like prayer, meditate upon the seven sorrows of Mary:

1. The prophecy of Simeon

2. The flight into Egypt

3. The Child Jesus lost in the temple

4. Mary meets Jesus carrying the cross

5. Mary at the foot of the cross

6. Mary receives the body of Jesus

7. Mary witnesses the burial of Jesus