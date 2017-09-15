4 Ways You Can Support CatholicTV’s Ministry

CatholicTV’s annual Telethon is today, September 15, and tomorrow, September 16. The Telethon has become a well-loved tradition here at CatholicTV in which we highlight favorite moments from the past year and bring you entertainment from talented performers in the Catholic world. But the Telethon is also a key event that allows us keep carrying out our ministry. Thanks to the funds our viewers generously donate during the Telethon and throughout the year, we are able to keep bringing you the Mass, devotionals, and programming that is educational and uplifting.

If you have benefited from CatholicTV in any way and want to help us keep growing, we ask that you consider supporting the Network in one (or more!) of the following ways:

1. Pray

You are always in our prayers here at CatholicTV, and you can send your prayer requests at any time so that we can pray for your specific intentions. We ask that you also keep us in your prayers so that we may be strengthened in our media ministry. We would be grateful if you prayed the New Evangelization Novena and the prayer to our patroness, St. Thérèse.

2. Donate

We need your financial support to keep doing the work we do and to find new ways of spreading the Gospel through media. If you are able, please consider donating to CatholicTV. If you would like to make a pledge during the Telethon, please call 617-923-3450.

3. Shop on Amazon

Did you know that you can support CatholicTV just by making purchases on Amazon? All you need to do is follow our affiliate link when you shop, and Amazon will donate a portion of your purchase to CatholicTV. Learn more about how to shop with us.

4. Bring CatholicTV to your area

We are working hard to bring CatholicTV to more carriers all over the United States. If you don’t get CatholicTV, we would love your help in bringing CatholicTV to your area. Find out how to encourage your cable provider to carry CatholicTV.

We are grateful for all that you do to support our important ministry. Thank you, and enjoy the Telethon!