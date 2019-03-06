40 Days | 40 Chaplets

Will you join us in praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet every day this Lent?

The Church still bleeds from many wounds and the call to "rebuild my Church" resounds. As part of CatholicTV's Together We Rebuild campaign, we invite you to join us in praying a daily Divine Mercy Chaplet for the purification, healing, and renewal of ourselves and the Church. Sign up today to receive email reminders in your inbox.

Watch and pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet with CatholicTV.

You will be in our prayers this Lenten season.