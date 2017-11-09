5 Saints for Veterans

November 11 is Veterans Day, a day when we remember all those who have served our country in the Armed Forces. On this day in particular, and every day, we are grateful for the courageous sacrifices of our veterans. In their honor, here are five saints who also served their country:

1. St. Joan of Arc

One of history’s most famous female warriors is also a Catholic saint. St. Joan of Arc played a crucial role for France in the Hundred Years’ War with England. In addition to her heroic work on the battlefield, she also gave war counsel. But even greater than her military prowess was her faith in God, and she died a martyr.

2. St. George

Though the story of his slaying a dragon is a myth, St. George was nevertheless a great soldier for the Roman emperor Diocletian. St. George was a Christian all his life. When Diocletian began persecuting Christians and tried to convert St. George to pagan beliefs, he refused, earning for himself the crown of martyrdom.

3. St. Louis IX

St. Louis IX was King of France went on not one, but two separate crusades. In addition to being a fierce and dedicated warrior, he was deeply devoted to God, which took shape in his service to the sick and poor. He died in battle during his second crusade.

4. St. Ignatius of Loyola

This saint’s story of conversion began with his life as a soldier. St. Ignatius of Loyola was a famous solider known for fighting through many battles without being injured. When his streak came to an end and he sustained an injury that required a long recuperation, he read the lives of the saints and became a faithful Christian. He went on to found the Society of Jesus.

5. St. Florian

St. Florian is best known today as the patron saint of firefighters, but he was also a skilled soldier in the army of the Roman Empire. Like St. George, he was martyred for the Christian faith under Diocletian.