6. The Saints | 25 Gifts of the Church
The saints in heaven provide a virtually endless source of support, both through their prayer and by the lessons they taught us during their earthly life. There are some saints that most of us are probably familiar with, like John Paul II, Bernadette, and Mary Magdalene. And we can't forget St. Nicholas, whose feast we celebrate today! But have you ever heard of St. Angela of Foligno, a wife and mother who had a profound conversion at age 40? How about the Bavarian Franciscan St. Conrad of Parzham? Check out our Obscure Saints featured on Encounter to learn more about these and many others! And let us not forget that there are countless unnamed saints who will never be formally canonized by the Church, but who still behold God in heaven and intercede for us from above. All you holy men and women, pray for us!
