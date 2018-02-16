7 Books That Are Great for Lent

Lent is a wonderful opportunity to devote more of your time to spiritual reading. Any kind of reading can be a quiet, calming activity. Spiritual reading in particular gives you the chance to tune everything else out and focus on someone else’s words and ideas so that you might understand God in a new way. The beautiful thing about reading is that every person comes to a book with their own unique experiences, which affects the message they will receive from reading. Even the same person can get different things from a text depending on what is going on in their life when they read it.

The top spiritual book to read is always the Bible. You cannot go wrong with the Word of God. Here are a few suggestions of additional spiritual books you might want to pick up this Lent.

1. The Little Way of Lent: Meditations in the Spirit of St. Thérèse of Lisieux by Fr. Gary Caster

“The daily Lenten meditations in this book—all colored by St. Thérèse's Little Way of Spiritual Childhood—will transform you, too, helping you focus not so much on what you have done to offend God, but on what He has done to redeem you.”

2. Journey to Easter: Spiritual Reflections for the Lenten Season by Pope Benedict XVI

“The successor to Pope John Paul II shares a Lenten blessing that evaluates the meaning of the season, the significance of the birth and death of Christ, and the meaning of Jesus in the lives of Christians everywhere, in a spiritual meditation that follows such themes as the mystery of Mary and the Pentecostal sending of the Spirit.”

3. The Imitation of Christ by Thomas à Kempis

“This book is a classic for comfort and understanding of living the spiritual life of Christ in a physical world.”

4. The Soul of the Apostolate by Dom Jean-Baptiste Chautard, O.C.S.O.

“Dom Chartraud demonstrates that the very foundation of all apostolic work must be the Interior Life. The apostle of Christ will grow to become an instrument and true channel of God’s graces to the world only through prayer, meditation and the cultivation of the Interior Life.”

5. The Four Last Things by Fr. Martin von Cochem, O.S.F.C.

“Father Martin von Cochem, famous for his beautiful treatise on the Mass, reviews in this powerful little book the many facts we should all meditate on as we contemplate death, Judgment, Heaven and Hell.”

6. The Way of the Cross by St. Alphonsus Liguori

“The Way of the Cross according to the method of St. Alphonsus Liguori is easily the most popular and best-loved Way of the Cross ever. Each station includes a short reflection by the priest followed by a prayer recited by congregation.”

7. Consoling the Heart of Jesus: A Do-It-Yourself Retreat by Fr. Michael Gaitley, M.I.C.

“This do-it-yourself retreat combines the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius with the teachings of Saints Therese of Lisieux, Faustina Kowalska, and Louis de Montfort.”