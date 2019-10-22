7 Recipes for a St. John Paul II Feast

“Perhaps, I love you more!”

This was the response Pope John Paul II gave to a sea of young students chanting “we love you!” to the pope during his 1979 visit to the Catholic University of America. Today we celebrate the Memorial of this saint who did, indeed, fiercely love his flock. Saint John Paul II encouraged young people to devote their entire lives to Christ and refuse to settle for the mediocrity offered by the world. His charisma was contagious and he inspired millions of people, profoundly impacting the Church in ways that are still being revealed today. To celebrate this great Polish saint, here are 7 Polish recipes that are perfect for a JPII feast!

Kielbasa with Peppers and Potatoes

Kielbasa is basically Polish sausage. You can get pork, beef, chicken, lamb, veal, or turkey, and it comes either smoked or fresh. Though in U.S. grocery stores you’ll probably see less variety in type, Kielbasa in all its forms is a staple in Poland. This recipe is a hearty mix of meat, potatoes, and vegetables.

Kielbasa Pastry Spirals

Kielbasa, again, (it's really good, ok?) but this time with an American twist. Puff pastry, cream cheese, and 15 minutes of prep time are all you need for this recipe!

Placki Ziemniaczane—Polish Potato Pancakes

Potato pancakes are not exclusively Polish, but this is a recipe for the traditional Polish version. They can be served as a side or alone with sour cream on top!

Polish Pierogi

Popular throughout Central and Eastern Europe, many Poles will say that the Polish version of these dumplings are the best. There’s even an annual Pierogi festival in Kraków! These little pieces of dough can be stuffed with sweet or savory flavors. This recipe is for a classic pierogi with a potato filling, while this one offers a cheese-filled version.

Mizeria—Polish Cucumber Salad

For the sake of having at least one vegetable in your spread, here’s a classic Polish cucumber salad recipe. All you need are cucumbers, lemon juice, dill, sour cream, and salt & pepper.

Makowiec—Polish Poppy Seed Roll

If you’re feeling ambitious, this recipe requires grinding poppy seeds, making dough from scratch, and exercising lots of patience. Makowiec is a sweet bread pastry, similar to a nut roll.

Kremówka Papieska—Papal Cream Cake

The story goes that young Karol Wojtyla and his friends would pool their money to buy a special cream cake from the bakery in their hometown of Wadowice. Today, it’s known as the Papal Cream Cake, in honor of beloved St. John Paul II. With fluffy puff pastry, thick cream, and powdered sugar on top, this simple cake is the perfect dessert for your celebration.