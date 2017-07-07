7 Saints Talk About the Most Precious Blood

July is the Month of the Precious Blood. During this month, we remember our special devotion to the Most Precious Blood of Jesus poured out for us on the cross. The Blood of Christ is the price of our salvation; no other sacrifice could win for us atonement for our sins and eternal life. Having a devotion to the Precious Blood reminds us of our total dependence on God’s mercy and calls us to humble personal atonement.

Blood has been important throughout all of salvation history. St. Paul makes note of this in the Letter to the Hebrews, where he writes, “Hence not even the first covenant was inaugurated without blood” (Hebrews 9:18). In this same letter, he explains why Christ’s Blood is the perfect sacrifice:

But when Christ came as a high priest of the good things that have come, then through the greater and perfect tent (not made with hands, that is, not of this creation), he entered once for all into the Holy Place, not with the blood of goats and calves, but with his own blood, thus obtaining eternal redemption. (Hebrews 9:11-12)

The devotion to the Precious Blood reminds us that it is by Jesus’ sacrifice, in His Blood poured out for the many, that we are saved. The pouring out of Jesus’ Blood is a striking sign of just how real our sin is, and an indication that true sacrifice is needed for our salvation, not merely a symbol of sacrifice. His Blood washes us clean, just as Revelation tells us, “These are they who have come out of the great ordeal; they have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb” (Revelation 7:14).

As we accept God’s mercy in the perfect sacrifice of his only-begotten Son, we look to the words of these saints who were devoted to the Precious Blood:

1. St. Catherine of Siena:

“Precious Blood,

Ocean of Divine Mercy:

Flow upon us!

Precious Blood,

Most pure Offering:

Procure us every Grace!

Precious Blood,

Hope and Refuge of sinners:

Atone for us!

Precious Blood,

Delight of holy souls:

Draw us!

Amen.”

2. St. John Chrysostom:

“This blood, when worthily received, drives away demons and puts them at a distance from us, and even summons to us angels and the Lord of angels. This blood, poured out in abundance, has washed the whole world clean. This is the price of the world; by it Christ purchased the Church.”

3. St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi:

"Every time a creature offers up this Blood by which he was redeemed, he offers a gift of infinite worth, which can be equaled by no other!"

4. St. Maximilian Kolbe:

“You come to me and unite Yourself intimately to me under the form of nourishment. Your Blood now runs in mine, Your Soul, Incarnate God, compenetrates mine, giving courage and support. What miracles! Who would have ever imagined such!”

5. St. Ephraem:

“O Lord, we cannot go to the pool of Siloe to which you sent the blind man. But we have the chalice of Your Precious Blood, filled with life and light. The purer we are, the more we receive.”

6. St. Augustine:

“Don’t hold yourselves cheap, seeing that the creator of all things and of you estimates your value so high, so dear, that he pours out for you every day the most precious blood of his only-begotten Son.”

7. St. Gaspar del Bufalo, founder of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood:

“We must let it be known how the Blood of Christ cleanses the souls and sanctifies them, particularly by means of the sacraments.”