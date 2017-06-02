7 Ways the Holy Spirit is Working in You

When Jesus ascended into heaven, He promised to send us another Advocate. That Advocate is the Holy Spirit, which descended on the disciples at Pentecost and is sealed in each one of us at our Confirmation. The Holy Spirit does not give us magical powers or compel us to act in certain ways against our will. However, the Spirit does give us gifts that we can accept and nurture as we try to become more like Christ.

The Gifts of the Spirit can be traced back to the Old Testament: “The spirit of the Lord shall rest on him, the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of counsel and might, the spirit of knowledge and fear of the Lord. His delight shall be in the fear of the Lord” (Isaiah 11:2-3). In this prophecy, Isaiah was speaking about the Messiah, and Jesus possesses these gifts fully and perfectly. But Jesus shares these gifts with us in the Holy Spirit.

If you have received the Holy Spirit, it is working in you through these 7 gifts:

1. Wisdom

The gift of wisdom guides us in knowledge about divine things. With the gift of wisdom, we come to place God in the center of our lives and recognize His supreme importance, even if we don’t have extensive theological knowledge.

2. Understanding

Through the gift of understanding, we are able to penetrate the central, essential meaning of spiritual matters. For example, if you are meditating with Scripture, the Holy Spirit may prompt you toward a certain way of understanding a passage.

3. Knowledge

If you have ever felt the Spirit nudging you to act in a particular way, you have experienced the gift of knowledge. This gift helps us to choose the correct path, especially in relation to created things. Knowledge helps us stride always toward justice.

4. Counsel

Counsel can help us to make decisions that lead us to holiness and to heaven, even when those decisions do not seem like the logical response. For example, St. Gianna Beretta Molla was guided by the Spirit’s gift of counsel when she decided to sacrifice her life for the life of her unborn baby.

5. Fortitude

It can be challenging and painful at times to do what God has called us to do. The gift of fortitude gives us the resolve, courage, and strength to do what is right. If you have ever been afraid to do what you know is right, but have received the courage to face your fears, you have experienced the gift of fortitude.

6. Piety

The gift of piety reminds us that we are children of God. God is not only our Creator, but also our loving Father. Piety helps us to revere Him in the light of this special relationship. In addition, it helps us to see other people as children of God and to treat them accordingly.

7. Fear of the Lord

Fear of the Lord is not fear of what will happen to us if we disobey God’s commands. Rather, it is a sense of awe and wonder of God. This gift helps us to deepen our relationship to God such that we want to avoid sin first and foremost because we love God and do not want to offend Him.

The Gifts of the Holy Spirit are great blessings for us. Most of the time, you will not receive a loud and clear announcement from the Spirit telling you what to do. However, if you pay attention to the movements of your heart, you will find that the Holy Spirit is guiding you in a certain direction. That direction is always toward unity with God.