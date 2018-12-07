8. The Blessed Mother | 25 Gifts of the Church

Today, on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, we celebrate one of the 4 Marian dogmas, namely, her Immaculate Conception. As the only human born without original sin, Mary is as close as any human being can be to God. She is the ultimate model of human holiness, and she shows us what total abandonment to the Lord looks like. Though Mary is sinless, we shouldn't be intimidated by her. She is a tender mother whose only desire is to help bring us closer to her son.

