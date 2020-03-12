CatholicTV Webathon Novena: Day 6

Thank you for dedicating nine days of your Lenten journey to the CatholicTV Webathon Novena. Today, Day 6 of the Novena, we ask Blessed Chiara Badano to pray for us.

Blessed Chiara Badano was born in Sassello, Italy in 1971. At age 9 she became involved with the Focolare Movement, which relied on the image of the forsaken Christ during difficult times. The group had a huge impact on her life. Her devotion and strong faith often made her the target of other kids’ teasing, but she was a normal teenager who enjoyed singing, dancing, tennis, hiking, pop music, and swimming with her friends. In 1988, she found out she had a rare and painful bone cancer called osteogenic sarcoma. Despite the immense pain, she refused morphine and retained a cheerful spirit, offering her suffering to Christ and eagerly awaiting the day she would get to be with Him. She died at the age of 18 after making her final confession and receiving the Eucharist.

Lord, grant us the courage to face hardship with trust and joy, confident in the fact that You are always with us. We ask this through the intercession of Blessed Chiara Badano. Amen.

Make a special effort not to complain today, and instead meditate on the Angelus.

Your financial support helps keep the faithful connected with the Church and allows us to reach millions of souls who might not otherwise hear the Good News. This year, all donations made to CatholicTV during the Webathon Novena, March 8-16, will be tripled by generous benefactors! If you give $1, CatholicTV receives $3. And each day we will randomly select one donor to receive a rosary blessed by Bishop Reed and a book! If you're able to offer CatholicTV financial support in any amount, you can do so here:

