CatholicTV Webathon Novena: Day 2

Thank you for dedicating nine days of your Lenten journey to the CatholicTV Webathon Novena. Today, Day 2 of the Novena, we ask Blessed María Guggiari Echeverría to pray for us.

Born in 1925, Blessed María Guggiari Echeverría grew up in Paraguay as the first of seven children. At age 16 she joined the Catholic Action movement where she cared for the poor and suffering and served as a children’s catechist. A year later María made a private vow of chastity. However, during her time at Catholic Action she met and fell in love with a medical student named Saua Angel, and wondered if they could be called to a chaste marriage. Soon enough though, Saua heard the call to the priesthood. María encouraged him to pursue the vocation and committed herself to helping him in any way possible, including hiding this information from Saua’s disapproving Muslim father. After Saua left, María began to discern her own vocation and eventually entered the Discalced Carmelite Order despite opposition from her parents. She took vows in 1956, but only three years later she contracted infectious hepatitis and died in April of that year at age of 34. She was beatified in 2018 after her intercession helped revive a baby born with no vital signs.

Lord, grant us a zeal for souls and the desire to live for You alone. May we be obedient to you in all things, and, like Blessed María, may we trust that your holy will is for the best. We ask this through the intercession of Blessed María Guggiari Echeverría. Amen.

Today, fast from secular media. Give up some of your time and offer a rosary for someone you know.

