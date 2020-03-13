CatholicTV Webathon Novena: Day 8

Thank you for dedicating nine days of your Lenten journey to the CatholicTV Webathon Novena. Today, Day 8 of the Novena, we ask Blessed Solanus Casey to pray for us.

Blessed Solanus Casey was born Bernard Francis Casey in 1870, the sixth of seventeen children. He entered the seminary in 1891, but was advised to join a religious order instead of becoming a diocesan priest. He ended up joining the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin after hearing the Blessed Mother guide him to their headquarters in Detroit. There he was given the name Solanus. Due to his below-average academic performance, his superiors decided that he would be ordained a simplex priest; meaning that he wouldn’t hear confessions or preach doctrinal sermons. Solanus resigned himself to God’s will and humbly accepted. He was ordained a priest in 1904. Blessed Solanus Casey was a violinist, played tennis and volleyball, and had a great devotion to the Eucharist. He was also known for his work, compassion, and consultations with the sick. Miraculous cures were attributed to Solanus during his life and have continued after his death in 1957.

Lord, help us to always be compassionate toward our brothers and sisters so that they might come to know your kindness through our witness. We ask this through the intercession of Blessed Solanus Casey. Amen.

Fast from secular media and watch some of CatholicTV’s programming instead. We recommend an episode of Catholic Destinations.

