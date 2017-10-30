Catholic Classroom: Holy Days of Obligation

Question: What are holy days of obligation?

Holy days of obligation are days of special liturgical significance on which we celebrate the most important mysteries of our faith. These solemnities hold the same importance as Sundays, and the faithful are required to attend Mass on these days. The number of holy days of obligation varies from country to country. The Vatican celebrates 10 holy days of obligation, but it has allowed individual conferences of bishops to transfer or suppress some days, with permission.

In the United States, we observe six holy days of obligation, in addition to Sundays. The bishops of the United States have transferred some of the Vatican’s feasts, including the Epiphany and the Body and Blood of Christ, to Sundays. For the holy days that we do celebrate on their original day, Catholics have the obligation to attend Mass, except in certain circumstances (mentioned below).

Here are the holy days of obligation we celebrate in the United States: