CatholicTV Viewer Profile: Bill Gunville

CatholicTV Webathon Novena: Day 3

Thank you for dedicating nine days of Lent to CatholicTV for the CatholicTV Webathon Novena. Today, Day 3 of the novena, we bring you the story of Bill, who has a firsthand look at what CatholicTV means to people in hospitals and nursing homes. Please join us in prayer, fasting, and almsgiving to help us spread the Good News of Jesus and keep those who are ill or homebound connected to the Church.

Viewer Profile: Bill Gunville, East Weymouth, MA

Bill Gunville watches the CatholicTV Mass and the Rosary every morning from his home office. Bill is an active Eucharistic Minister in his home parish, and for the past 15 years he has been bringing communion to patients at a local hospitals and nursing homes. He says that many of the patients he encounters watch CatholicTV. “I have an aunt in a nursing home who watches CatholicTV every day. It’s her only interaction with the Church other than when I bring her communion.” Bill says that CatholicTV has personally brought him closer to the Lord, and encourages others to watch it.

The Novena Rose Prayer to the patroness of CatholicTV, St. Thérèse of Lisieux:

O little Thérèse of the Child Jesus, please pick for me a rose from the

Heavenly gardens and send it to me as a message of love.

O little Flower of Jesus, ask God today to grant the favors I now place

with confidence in thy hands:

For the strengthening of the faith and love of CatholicTV's prayer community

and for its mission to spread the Gospel to all people.

St. Thérèse, help me to always believe as thou didst, in God's great love

for me, so that I might imitate thy "Little Way" each day. Amen.

Today, fast from secular media and watch religious programming instead. We recommend watching Living Stations of the Cross from Dardenne Prairie, Missouri.

Your financial support helps keep the faithful connected with the Church and allows us to reach millions of souls who might not otherwise hear the Good News. This year, all donations made to CatholicTV during the Webathon Novena March 8-16 will be doubled by generous benefactors up to $50,000! If you give $1, CatholicTV receives $2. If you're able to offer CatholicTV financial support in any amount, you can do so here:

donate now