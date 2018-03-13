CatholicTV Viewer Profile: Bob and Anne Perruzzi

CatholicTV Webathon Novena: Day 6

Thank you for dedicating nine days of Lent to CatholicTV for the CatholicTV Webathon Novena. Today, Day 6 of the novena, we bring you the story of Bob and Anne Perruzzi, who are able to stay connected to the Church thanks to CatholicTV. Please join us in prayer, fasting, and almsgiving to help us spread the Good News of Jesus and create a strong community of prayer.

Viewer Profile: Bob and Anne Perruzzi, Watertown, MA

Bob and Anne Perruzzi first encountered CatholicTV when Father Carmichael of Saint Ann by the Sea invited them to celebrate Mass with him at the studio. Bob has been confined to a wheelchair for many years and says that since his disability prevents him from regularly attending a parish, CatholicTV allows him to engage with the Church. “It gives me something to look forward to. I try to watch it 4 or 5 times a week and when I can’t get out on Sundays I watch it.”

The Novena Rose Prayer to the patroness of CatholicTV, St. Thérèse of Lisieux:

O little Thérèse of the Child Jesus, please pick for me a rose from the

Heavenly gardens and send it to me as a message of love.

O little Flower of Jesus, ask God today to grant the favors I now place

with confidence in thy hands:

For the strengthening of the faith and love of CatholicTV's prayer community

and for its mission to spread the Gospel to all people.

St. Thérèse, help me to always believe as thou didst, in God's great love

for me, so that I might imitate thy "Little Way" each day. Amen.

Today, fast from secular media and watch religious programming instead. We recommend watching Stations of the Cross with Father Frank McFarland.

Your financial support helps keep the faithful connected with the Church and allows us to reach millions of souls who might not otherwise hear the Good News. This year, all donations made to CatholicTV during the Webathon Novena March 8-16 will be doubled by generous benefactors up to $50,000! If you give $1, CatholicTV receives $2. If you're able to offer CatholicTV financial support in any amount, you can do so here:

donate now