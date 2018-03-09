CatholicTV Viewer Profile: Edie Gabor

CatholicTV Webathon Novena: Day 2

Thank you for dedicating nine days of Lent to CatholicTV for the CatholicTV Webathon Novena. Today, Day 2 of the novena, we bring you the story of Edie, who has found community and hope through CatholicTV. Please join us in prayer, fasting, and almsgiving to help us spread the Good News of Jesus and bring the joy of our faith to viewers like Edie.

Viewer Profile: Edie Gabor, Peterborough, ON, Canada

“To me CatholicTV is a lifeline. After my husband passed away I found CatholicTV and started watching the Rosary and then the Mass. I was very lonesome at the time and I found so many programs that lifted my spirits and enlightened me. A year ago I had brain surgery and then I suffered a stroke. All the prayers from CatholicTV kept me going and gave me strength and hope. When Bishop says 'it’s all for you,' it really is.”

In addition to the Mass and the Rosary, Edie likes to watch Going My Way, This is the Day, and Inter Nos.

The Novena Rose Prayer to the patroness of CatholicTV, St. Thérèse of Lisieux:

O little Thérèse of the Child Jesus, please pick for me a rose from the

Heavenly gardens and send it to me as a message of love.

O little Flower of Jesus, ask God today to grant the favors I now place

with confidence in thy hands:

For the strengthening of the faith and love of CatholicTV's prayer community

and for its mission to spread the Gospel to all people.

St. Thérèse, help me to always believe as thou didst, in God's great love

for me, so that I might imitate thy "Little Way" each day. Amen.

Today, fast from secular media and watch religious programming instead. We recommend watching Stations of the Cross with Bishop Reed.

Your financial support helps keep the faithful connected with the Church and allows us to reach millions of souls who might not otherwise hear the Good News. This year, all donations made to CatholicTV during the Webathon Novena March 8-16 will be doubled by generous benefactors up to $50,000! If you give $1, CatholicTV receives $2. If you're able to offer CatholicTV financial support in any amount, you can do so here:

donate now