CatholicTV Viewer Profile: Elmer Goreczny

CatholicTV Webathon Novena: Day 4

Thank you for dedicating nine days of Lent to CatholicTV for the CatholicTV Webathon Novena. Today, Day 4 of the novena, we bring you the story of Elmer, who keeps his late wife's memory alive with CatholicTV. Please join us in prayer, fasting, and almsgiving to help us spread the Good News of Jesus and bring the Mass to as many people as possible.

Viewer Profile: Elmer Goreczny, South Boston, MA

When Elmer’s dear wife Catherine passed away, he decided he would continue to donate to CatholicTV in her honor, leaving a lasting legacy of her faith.

“CatholicTV was one of Catherine’s favorite charities and donating is the best thing to do. I want to donate so the Mass will continue. Where would I be without the Mass on TV? You can never go wrong watching the Mass. I never miss it and that’s how I establish my relationship with the Church and with God.”

The Novena Rose Prayer to the patroness of CatholicTV, St. Thérèse of Lisieux:

O little Thérèse of the Child Jesus, please pick for me a rose from the

Heavenly gardens and send it to me as a message of love.

O little Flower of Jesus, ask God today to grant the favors I now place

with confidence in thy hands:

For the strengthening of the faith and love of CatholicTV's prayer community

and for its mission to spread the Gospel to all people.

St. Thérèse, help me to always believe as thou didst, in God's great love

for me, so that I might imitate thy "Little Way" each day. Amen.

Today, fast from secular media and watch religious programming instead. We recommend tuning in for the televised Mass.

Your financial support helps keep the faithful connected with the Church and allows us to reach millions of souls who might not otherwise hear the Good News. This year, all donations made to CatholicTV during the Webathon Novena March 8-16 will be doubled by generous benefactors up to $50,000! If you give $1, CatholicTV receives $2. If you're able to offer CatholicTV financial support in any amount, you can do so here:

donate now