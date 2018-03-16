CatholicTV Viewer Profile: Fr. Daniel Mahoney

CatholicTV Webathon Novena: Day 9

Thank you for dedicating nine days of Lent to CatholicTV for the CatholicTV Webathon Novena. Today, the final day of the novena, we bring you the story of Father Daniel Mahoney, who is both a contributor to and viewer of CatholicTV. Please join us in prayer, fasting, and almsgiving to help us spread the Good News of Jesus and serve our brothers and sisters who are ill or homebound.

Viewer Profile: Father Daniel Mahoney, Charlestown, MA

Reverend Daniel Mahoney has been pastor of Saint Francis de Sales Parish since 1978 and chaplain of the Boston Fire Department since 1991. Throughout the years, Fr. Mahoney has celebrated both daily and Sunday Masses at CatholicTV. Fr. Mahoney said that Father McFarland, the second director of the CatholicTV Network and Mahoney’s peer in Seminary, first invited him to celebrate Mass at CatholicTV. “The Mass and the Rosary are the most important parts of CatholicTV because they reach out to so many people who otherwise may not be able to get Mass or are living by themselves or are in hospitals. When I was in the hospital, CatholicTV was great for me!” In addition to celebrating Mass with us, Fr. Mahoney watches This is the Day and all the Papal programming. He says he encourages all of his parishioners to tune in to CatholicTV and support the network!

The Novena Rose Prayer to the patroness of CatholicTV, St. Thérèse of Lisieux:

O little Thérèse of the Child Jesus, please pick for me a rose from the

Heavenly gardens and send it to me as a message of love.

O little Flower of Jesus, ask God today to grant the favors I now place

with confidence in thy hands:

For the strengthening of the faith and love of CatholicTV's prayer community

and for its mission to spread the Gospel to all people.

St. Thérèse, help me to always believe as thou didst, in God's great love

for me, so that I might imitate thy "Little Way" each day. Amen.

Today, fast from secular media and watch religious programming instead. We recommend watching This is the Day LIVE today at 10:30am ET, or on demand any time.



Your financial support helps keep the faithful connected with the Church and allows us to reach millions of souls who might not otherwise hear the Good News. This year, all donations made to CatholicTV during the Webathon Novena March 8-16 will be doubled by generous benefactors up to $50,000! If you give $1, CatholicTV receives $2. If you're able to offer CatholicTV financial support in any amount, you can do so here:

donate now