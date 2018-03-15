CatholicTV Viewer Profile: Kathy Magnusson

CatholicTV Webathon Novena: Day 8

Thank you for dedicating nine days of Lent to CatholicTV for the CatholicTV Webathon Novena. Today, Day 8 of the novena, we bring you the story of Kathy Magnusson, who found hope and strength in CatholicTV as she recovered from cancer. Please join us in prayer, fasting, and almsgiving to help us spread the Good News of Jesus and to show all those suffering from illness that Jesus walks with them.

Viewer Profile: Kathy Magnusson, Joplin, MO

“I first encountered CatholicTV in 2014. I was diagnosed with stage four cancer and knew that I would not be able to attend Mass for some time after my surgery. My husband found CatholicTV on the internet and it has been a blessing. It became my surrogate parish during my recovery period. I truly believe that the Lord, through CatholicTV, helped me go from stage four to stage two. Before Bishop Reed became a Bishop, he did a homily on ‘Jesus is our only hope.’ I took this homily to heart and turned my illness over to Jesus. It is truly hard to express in words how much CatholicTV means to me. I have become stronger in my faith, better educated in my faith and grateful for all the Lord has given me.”

The Novena Rose Prayer to the patroness of CatholicTV, St. Thérèse of Lisieux:

O little Thérèse of the Child Jesus, please pick for me a rose from the

Heavenly gardens and send it to me as a message of love.

O little Flower of Jesus, ask God today to grant the favors I now place

with confidence in thy hands:

For the strengthening of the faith and love of CatholicTV's prayer community

and for its mission to spread the Gospel to all people.

St. Thérèse, help me to always believe as thou didst, in God's great love

for me, so that I might imitate thy "Little Way" each day. Amen.

Today, fast from secular media and watch religious programming instead. We recommend watching Live with Passion: A Lenten Mission with Fr. Cedric Pisegna.



