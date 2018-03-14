CatholicTV Viewer Profile: Mary McGinn

CatholicTV Webathon Novena: Day 7

Thank you for dedicating nine days of Lent to CatholicTV for the CatholicTV Webathon Novena. Today, Day 7 of the novena, we bring you the story of Mary McGinn, who has found inspiration for her faith in CatholicTV. Please join us in prayer, fasting, and almsgiving to help us spread the Good News of Jesus and inspire people all over the world.

Viewer Profile: Mary McGinn, Swampscott, MA

Mary McGinn has a long history with CatholicTV, and occasionally lectors at CatholicTV Mass. She worked with Bishop Reed at the religious education program in Swampscott many years ago, and remains close with many employees. Mary says that CatholicTV inspires her faith every day. She frequently brings communion to the local nursing home, and has encouraged the residents there to watch the Sunday Mass on CatholicTV since many are unable to attend parishes. This is the Day and Going My Way are her favorite shows. “I think you people are doing a wonderful job.”

The Novena Rose Prayer to the patroness of CatholicTV, St. Thérèse of Lisieux:

O little Thérèse of the Child Jesus, please pick for me a rose from the

Heavenly gardens and send it to me as a message of love.

O little Flower of Jesus, ask God today to grant the favors I now place

with confidence in thy hands:

For the strengthening of the faith and love of CatholicTV's prayer community

and for its mission to spread the Gospel to all people.

St. Thérèse, help me to always believe as thou didst, in God's great love

for me, so that I might imitate thy "Little Way" each day. Amen.

Today, fast from secular media and watch religious programming instead. We recommend watching Mindful Meditations for Lent.



Your financial support helps keep the faithful connected with the Church and allows us to reach millions of souls who might not otherwise hear the Good News. This year, all donations made to CatholicTV during the Webathon Novena March 8-16 will be doubled by generous benefactors up to $50,000! If you give $1, CatholicTV receives $2. If you're able to offer CatholicTV financial support in any amount, you can do so here:

donate now