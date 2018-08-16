I remember a fall day during my young childhood when my father came home from work and surprised me while I was playing alone in the backyard. He raced by me and I can still remember thinking that he must be the fastest person in the world. My father worked hard, and often he would fall asleep on my bed while I would nap at the foot of the bed. I just wanted to be close to him. One day I realized that he would die someday, and as I lay there I wept quietly. I was young but I still remember that moment.

My father is no longer alive and I miss the moments I had with him. I am older now than my father was at that moment. I am 55 years old and my children are growing up quickly. I am getting older and one day just walking will become difficult as age takes hold of my body. Soon my children will begin to leave our happy home to begin memories that will not include me or their mom. When they visit it will be a time of great celebration. Our relationship will change and we will probably be more dependent on them than they are on us. Will they remember the laughter, the joy, or even the challenges we faced as a family? Growing older brings many challenges; some good, some not so great. But it is inevitable. However, I look forward to getting older and watching my children grow and face life because I know that they will always have God in their lives. My greatest gifts are my wife, children, family, and faith. Maybe you are older and have experienced this first hand. Know you are not alone. God is love and without love we are empty.