Novena of Penance and Prayer: Day 1

Fast: Don’t listen to music

Pray: Lord Jesus, we come to you with heavy hearts. You wept at the tomb of your friend Lazarus, and so you must also weep now as sin and corruption infect your Church and wound your children. We turn to you with confidence, trusting that where sin abounds, your grace abounds more. Please guide us, heal us, and have mercy on us.

Today we bring to you all the victims of clerical abuse. We beg you for their mental, emotional, and physical healing. Please restore their hope and remind them that the Church is their home even though some of its leaders have grievously failed them. We cannot understand their pain, but we can humbly offer our prayers and fasting as small reparation for the atrocities they have experienced.

Lord, we offer You this prayer, in union with the Father and the Holy Spirit, and with the motherly intercession of our Blessed Lady, Comforter of the Afflicted. Amen.