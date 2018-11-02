Novena of Penance and Prayer: Day 2





Fast: Don’t eat snacks between meals

Pray: Lord Jesus, we come to you with heavy hearts. You wept at the tomb of your friend Lazarus, and so you must also weep now as sin and corruption infect your Church and wound your children. We turn to you with confidence, trusting that where sin abounds, your grace abounds more. Please guide us, heal us, and have mercy on us.

Today we bring to you all the clergy who sexually abused those under their care and all those who aided in covering up this abuse. We are deeply shaken by their grave crimes, and we beg you for justice. May all their offenses be brought to light and may they all receive the just consequences for their actions. We also pray for their sincere repentance and commitment to a life of penance and conversion.

Lord, we offer You this prayer, in union with the Father and the Holy Spirit, and with the motherly intercession of our Blessed Lady, Comforter of the Afflicted. Amen.