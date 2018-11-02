Novena of Penance and Prayer: Day 3

Fast: Don’t lean on seat backs when sitting down

Pray: Lord Jesus, we come to you with heavy hearts. You wept at the tomb of your friend Lazarus, and so you must also weep now as sin and corruption infect your Church and wound your children. We turn to you with confidence, trusting that where sin abounds, your grace abounds more. Please guide us, heal us, and have mercy on us.

Today we bring to you all those who are involved in investigating clerical abuse, enforcing its consequences, and setting up more reliable safeguards against it. May they be guided by your Holy Spirit and may they conduct their work with diligence and integrity. Please aid them in bringing about justice and establishing effective methods of protection for the most vulnerable of your people.

Lord, we offer You this prayer, in union with the Father and the Holy Spirit, and with the motherly intercession of our Blessed Lady, Comforter of the Afflicted. Amen.