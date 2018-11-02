Novena of Penance and Prayer: Day 4

Fast: Refrain from using one social media platform

Pray: Lord Jesus, we come to you with heavy hearts. You wept at the tomb of your friend Lazarus, and so you must also weep now as sin and corruption infect your Church and wound your children. We turn to you with confidence, trusting that where sin abounds, your grace abounds more. Please guide us, heal us, and have mercy on us.

Today we bring to you all the priests, bishops, cardinals, and religious sisters and brothers who faithfully shepherd your flock. We pray that their humble and charitable service may be a source of hope for all those who have become disillusioned with Church leaders. Please grant these servants of yours perseverance as they continue to fight the good fight and renew your Church.

Lord, we offer You this prayer, in union with the Father and the Holy Spirit, and with the motherly intercession of our Blessed Lady, Comforter of the Afflicted. Amen.